Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Miller, executive editor for Federal News Network, provided an update on the key procurement story lines he is following early in 2021.

Miller highlighted a recent small business bid protest decision that could have significant ramifications for multiple award IDIQ contracts. Topics also included the current state of GSA’s contracting programs, including the acquisition strategy, pricing issues, Section 876, and cyber and supply chain.