The GovCon ‘to do’ list in 2021

Off the Shelf

With the start of the new year, Off the Shelf welcomes Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, with his take on the state of government-wide contracting and thoughts on “to do” items in 2021.

Gormley provides an update of GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program and explains why GSA should lower the Industrial Funding Fee and seek to explain cooperative purchasing. He also shares his insights on the current operational, policy and pricing dynamics in the MAS marketplace and the implications for customer agencies and contractors.

Among other topics focusing on GSA, Gormley provides an assessment of schedules consolidation to date and the opportunities it provides for FAS management, customer agencies, and contractors.