The state of federal procurement

March 12, 2021 7:18 am
This week on Off the Shelf,  Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, examined the current state of the federal market, with a focus on interagency contracting.

AllenHead shot of Larry Allen provided his assessment of GSA’s consolidation effort for the MAS program and what it means for customer agencies and contractors.  He also shared his views on how GSA is currently positioned to support customer mission requirements.

In addition, Allen looks forward at major procurement programs coming out of GSA, including BIC MAC’s radical departure from the OASIS model and what it may mean for customer agencies and contractors.

