Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Tim Cook, executive director of the Center for Procurement Advocacy and Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for the Coalition for Government Procurement, looked ahead to the procurement policy issues and opportunities awaiting the new Congress and the Biden administration.

Cook provided a wide ranging update on the current organizational and committee statuses in the Senate, along with insights on the procedural and process calendar for Congress as a whole — as it weighs further pandemic relief support and begins an impeachment trial.

Sisti provided updates on key policy issues facing the executive branch, including Section 889, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, and Section 876.