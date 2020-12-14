IT procurement and management at GSA

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
December 14, 2020 7:54 am
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week the General Services Administration’s IT Category leadership team joined Office the Shelf for an update on GSA’s key IT procurement and management programs.

(L-R) Laura Stanton, Keith Nakasone, Allen Hill

Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the IT Category, Keith Nakasone, deputy assistant commissioner for Acquisition Management, and Allen Hill, acting deputy assistant commissioner for Category Management, provided an overview of GSA’s 2020 IT category performance and share their priorities for 2021.

The wide ranging discussion tackled GSA’s IT GWAC performance and the future POLARIS small business IT contract vehicle. Stanton, Nakasone and Hill discuss cloud computing, e-commerce and cybersecurity along with GSA’s growing efforts in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation.

