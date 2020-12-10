Compliance requirements that are shaping federal procurement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Baker Tilly’s Jeff Clayton and Leo Alvarez share their insights and analysis on key policy and compliance requirements shaping federal procurement.

Clayton and Alvarez highlight the current regulatory push addressing supply chain risk management and what it means for federal contractors. They also tackle the medical supply chain and the implications of the growing government contract focus on reshoring manufacturing.

Clayton and Alvarez provide their insights on the current state of play surrounding Section 876, increasing competition at the Task Order level, and GSA’s outreach to industry. The discussion turns to the upcoming CIO-SP4 procurement and the sue of scorecard proposals.

Finally, Clayton and Alvarez provide an update on what is happening to commercial services on the schedules program.