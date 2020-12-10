On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Off the Shelf

Compliance requirements that are shaping federal procurement

By Roger Waldron
December 10, 2020 7:23 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the ShelfBaker Tilly’s Jeff Clayton and Leo Alvarez share their insights and analysis on key policy and compliance requirements shaping federal procurement.

Jeff Clayton and Leo Alvarez, Baker Tilly

Clayton and Alvarez highlight the current regulatory push addressing supply chain risk management and what it means for federal contractors. They also tackle the medical supply chain and the implications of the growing government contract focus on reshoring manufacturing.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Clayton and Alvarez provide their insights on the current state of play surrounding Section 876, increasing competition at the Task Order level, and GSA’s outreach to industry. The discussion turns to  the upcoming CIO-SP4 procurement and the sue of scorecard proposals.

Finally, Clayton and Alvarez provide an update on what is happening to commercial services on the schedules program.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Baker Tilly CIO-SP4 Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards General Services Administration GSA schedule Jeff Clayton Leo Alvarez Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Section 876 supply chain risk management

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships