Off the Shelf

The key issues impacting federal procurement

November 23, 2020 7:17 pm
This week on Off the Shelf, Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive at the General Services Administration (GSA), gives a comprehensive update on key policy and program initiatives impacting federal procurement.

Koses shares the latest on the implementation of Section 889 and associated considerations/challenges moving forward for both government and industry. He also discusses GSA’s listening sessions focusing on Section 876 and its potential implementation across the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive, GSA

Koses highlights the key issues, opportunities and challenges GSA is assessing as it contemplates the path forward for Section 876 implementation, and shares his priorities for the acquisition workforce and the strategic investments and program reviews designed to enhance training and professional development.

Finally, Koses discusses the cross-cutting operational and policy role GSA has played in supporting the government’s pandemic response and outlines his new role as interim chairman of the AbilityOne Commission and the continuing efforts to increase the role of Americans with disabilities in federal contracting.

