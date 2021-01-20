On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Off the Shelf

An analysis of the 2021 NDAA

January 20, 2021 7:47 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, provides his analysis and insights on key provisions in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act impacting defense procurement policy and operations.

Head Shot of Jon Etherton
Jon Etherton, president, Etherton and Associates

Etherton outlines the key procurement issues and opportunities facing the department, including supply chain security and cyber, domestic sourcing, and other transactions authority.  He also shares his insights on the continuing stress in the system between management flexibility and required reporting and oversight management regimes.

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Etherton raises long term questions as to the appropriate balance between management flexibility and mandated reporting and process and how the current unintended imbalance hinders operational readiness.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2021 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Etherton and Associates Jon Etherton Off the Shelf Radio Interviews supply chain

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 Canada East Virtual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony