An analysis of the 2021 NDAA

This week on Off the Shelf, Jon Etherton, president of Etherton and Associates, provides his analysis and insights on key provisions in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act impacting defense procurement policy and operations.

Etherton outlines the key procurement issues and opportunities facing the department, including supply chain security and cyber, domestic sourcing, and other transactions authority. He also shares his insights on the continuing stress in the system between management flexibility and required reporting and oversight management regimes.

Etherton raises long term questions as to the appropriate balance between management flexibility and mandated reporting and process and how the current unintended imbalance hinders operational readiness.