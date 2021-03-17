On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Acquisition agility in the federal government

March 17, 2021 5:43 pm
Rebecca Weaver, CGI Federal

This week’s guest on Off the Shelf is Rebecca Weaver, vice president and Solution Architect for Contract Writing Systems Solutions, DoD Programs at CGI Federal.

Weaver discusses acquisition agility and opportunities to streamline processes to deliver IT modernization for federal customers, and shares her thoughts on the biggest hurdles facing contracting officers and contractors in navigating the procurement processes, as well as how agile approaches are overcoming those hurdles.

Among the challenges Weaver discusses is the balance between agile practices and the imperative of compliance.

She also comments on the increasing use of Other Transactions Authority and the implications for agile procurement, and tackles the growing trend in the use of BOTS in Robotic Process Automation.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

