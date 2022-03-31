IT category management in the federal space

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week’s Off the Shelf focuses on IT category management supporting opportunities for small businesses.

Laura Stanton, the Governmentwide IT category manager and assistant commissioner for the IT Category in the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) joined the show for a wide ranging discussion of IT category management’s operating principals, goals, and impact across the federal space.

Stanton identified key challenges for small IT firms and explained how the IT category is responding to meet those challenges. In doing so, Laura shared key success stories in the IT category’s efforts to support small businesses and customer agencies.

Stanton also addressed the important nexus between her role as the Governmentwide IT category manager and her role as the assistant commissioner for the IT Category at FAS.