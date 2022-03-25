On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The pulse of small business contracting

March 25, 2022 8:03 am
This week on Off the Shelf, Ken Dodds, vice president and industry expert at Live Oak Bank, joined host Roger Waldron for a review of 2021’s key small business policy changes, program developments, and market trends.

Ken Dodds, Live Oak Bank

As a former executive in the Small Business Administration’s Office of Policy, Planning and Liaison, Dodds brought policy expertise and unique insights to the show. He provided his analysis of the key policy changes made in 2021 that will shape the future of the federal small business market.

Dodds examined the federal government’s performance against the overall small business goals highlighting the government’s efforts in exceeding the governmentwide goal of 23% of procurement dollars going to small business. He also outlined the key regulatory and policy changes regarding limitations on subcontracting, changes in the size standards, and the recertification rules for multiple award IDIQ contracts.

Finally, Dodds analyzed the key GAO and COFC bid protest decisions impacting small business contracting governmentwide.

