The key factors shaping the 2022 NDAA

This week on Off the Shelf, Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates, dissected the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Schwartz identified the key geopolitical, technological, and operational factors that shaped the NDAA. The key themes include China, cybersecurity, industrial base and acquisition streamlining.

He also highlighted an emerging consensus, as reflected in the NDAA, towards a “Buy Allied” approach versus a go it alone, “Buy America” approach.

Finally, Schwartz identified and analyzed key provisions in the NDAA that will shape defense policy and operations for years to come.