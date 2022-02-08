On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

The key factors shaping the 2022 NDAA

February 8, 2022 7:17 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates, dissected the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Moshe Schwartz, president, Etherton and Associates

Schwartz identified the key geopolitical, technological, and operational factors that shaped the NDAA. The key themes include China, cybersecurity, industrial base and acquisition streamlining.

He also highlighted an emerging consensus, as reflected in the NDAA, towards a “Buy Allied” approach versus a go it alone, “Buy America” approach.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Finally, Schwartz identified and analyzed key provisions in the NDAA that will shape defense policy and operations for years to come.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2022 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy Contracting Contracts/Awards Etherton and Associates Moshe Schwartz Off the Shelf Radio Interviews

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia