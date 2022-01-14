On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Climate change and sustainable procurement

Roger Waldron
January 14, 2022 8:09 am
Steve Schooner, Nash & Cibinic professor of procurement law at The George Washington University Law School, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on climate change, sustainable procurement strategies, and expectations for changes to  the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).

Headshot of Steve Schooner
Steve Schooner,  Nash & Cibinic Professor of Procurement  Law, George Washington University Law School

Schooner outlined the call for action on sustainability, sharing the current challenges Vancouver, British Columbia, is facing as result of climate change.

He outlines key strategies for sustainable procurement including best value evaluation considerations and life cycle cost evaluations. And he discussed the importance of training the acquisition workforce and the need to accelerate training and implementation to meet the sustainability challenge.

Finally, Schooner highlighted the key areas of the FAR that will likely change to further implement sustainable procurement.

