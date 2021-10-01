A deep dive into MAS program

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Robin Bourne, subject matter expert, federal acquisition, with the Gormley Group joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a deep dive into all things Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

Bourne discussed the impact and importance of schedules consolidation for GSA, customer agencies and industry. He also provided his take on the recent decision to expand Transactional Data Reporting (TDR) across the MAS program and what it means for contracting officers and contractors.

Bourne shared insights on the administrative burdens and challenges associated with the Price Reduction Clause (PRC) and the Commercial Sales Practices (CSP) format. And, he discussed the role the Trade Agreements Act plays in the MAS program in ensuring access to compliant, secure products and services.