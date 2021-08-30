On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The latest developments in procurement policy

August 30, 2021 7:06 am
< a min read
      

This week on Off the Shelf,  Tim Cook, executive director of the Center for Procurement Advocacy and Tom Sisti, executive vice president and general counsel for the Coalition for Government Procurement highlighted recent procurement policy developments.

(L-R) Tim Cook and Tom Sisti, Center for Procurement Advocacy

Cook provided an update on the latest developments on Capitol Hill, including insights on the fall legislative calendar, reconciliation, the infrastructure bill, and the prospects for a continuing resolution.

Sisti provided his thoughts on the Buy American Act Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the Technology Modernization Fund, and IT modernization.

Cook and Sisti also shared their insights on the key drivers for procurement policy moving forward.

