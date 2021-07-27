An update on key DoD and VA procurement programs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week, the Government Accountability Office’s Shelby Oakley joined Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on GAO’s major work covering the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

Oakley serves as a director in GAO’s Contracting and National Security Acquisitions team, where her portfolio includes Navy Shipbuilding, DoD acquisition management and VA acquisition management, among other areas.

Oakley discusses recent reports on key procurement programs across DoD and VA, including GAO’s annual weapons assessment, the replacement for the Ohio-class submarine, VA supply chain management, VA’s COVID logistics response and the VA FSS program.