On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

An update on key DoD and VA procurement programs

July 27, 2021 4:29 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week, the Government Accountability Office’s Shelby Oakley joined Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion on GAO’s major work covering the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

Shelby Oakley, GAO

Oakley serves as a director in GAO’s Contracting and National Security Acquisitions team, where her portfolio includes Navy Shipbuilding, DoD acquisition management and VA acquisition management, among other areas.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakley discusses recent reports on key procurement programs across DoD and VA, including GAO’s annual weapons assessment, the replacement for the Ohio-class submarine, VA supply chain management, VA’s COVID logistics response  and the VA FSS program.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Defense Department of Defense Department of Veterans Affairs Government Accountability Office Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Shelby Oakley Supply chain management Veterans Affairs

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launching this Friday