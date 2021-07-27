An update on key DoD and VA procurement programs

Oakley serves as a director in GAO’s Contracting and National Security Acquisitions team, where her portfolio includes Navy Shipbuilding, DoD acquisition management and VA acquisition management, among other areas.
Oakley discusses recent reports on key procurement programs across DoD and VA, including GAO’s annual weapons assessment, the replacement for the Ohio-class submarine, VA supply chain management, VA’s COVID logistics response and the VA FSS program.
