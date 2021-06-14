Effective capital structure for contractors

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, David Cole, partner with Holland & Knight’s corporate and securities group, shares his thoughts and insights on how government contractors should think about their capital structures.

Effective capital structure is foundational to the success of government contractors. Cole addresses the major inflexion points along the life cycle of a government contractor and how decisions affecting capital structure can promote growth. He explains the stages a government contractor goes through along the path from inception to exit of the market and the corresponding considerations regarding capital structures along the timeline.

Cole addresses early stage financing, finding the right mix of equity and debt, and planning for an exit which could be a sale, merger or an IPO, for example.

He also explains the nexus between capital structures and all the stakeholders who hold an interest in a firm and why that structure must balance interests to enhance growth opportunities.