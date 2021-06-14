On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Effective capital structure for contractors

June 14, 2021 6:21 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, David Cole, partner with Holland & Knight’s corporate and securities group, shares his thoughts and insights on how government contractors should think about their capital structures.

David Cole, Holland & Knight

Effective capital structure is foundational to the success of government contractors.  Cole addresses the major inflexion points along the life cycle of a government contractor and how decisions affecting capital structure can promote growth. He explains the stages a government contractor goes through along the path from inception to exit of the market and the corresponding considerations regarding capital structures along the timeline.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Cole addresses early stage financing, finding the right mix of equity and debt, and planning for an exit which could be a sale, merger or an IPO, for example.

He also explains the nexus between capital structures and all the stakeholders who hold an interest in a firm and why that structure must balance interests to enhance growth opportunities.

 

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards David Cole Holland and Knight Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday