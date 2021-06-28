Key compliance issues in the GSA schedules program

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, of Miller & Chevalier, provided an update on key compliance issues around the General Services Administration’s schedules program, including trends in oversight and enforcement actions.

Workmaster discusses the impact of the withdrawal from Afghanistan on government contractors, including steps contractors can take to reduce risk. He also shared insights on a fascinating Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals case addressing how and when a contractor can challenge audit findings and methodologies.

Finally, Workmaster provided the latest update on the Court of Claims bid protest involving the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Medical Surgical Prime Vendor program.