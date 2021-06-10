On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

A 2021 NDAA update

June 10, 2021 7:11 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates, provided a cross-cutting update on the key acquisition policy and budgetary priorities coming out of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and appropriations.

Moshe Schwartz, president, Etherton and Associates

Schwartz shared his insights on the Biden administration acquisition policy priorities and how they will shape the future of procurement. He highlighted the emerging administration and legislative initiatives responding to China.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

As part of the discussion Schwartz shared his observations on the domestic sourcing and supply chain, including the ongoing debate around “buy domestic” versus “buy-allies.”

Finally, he focused on the continuing focus on acquisition streamlining in meeting strategic mission needs across government.

Related Stories

Related Topics
2021 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy Biden administration China Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Etherton and Associates Moshe Schwartz NDAA Off the Shelf Radio Interviews

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site