A 2021 NDAA update

This week on Off the Shelf, Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates, provided a cross-cutting update on the key acquisition policy and budgetary priorities coming out of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and appropriations.

Schwartz shared his insights on the Biden administration acquisition policy priorities and how they will shape the future of procurement. He highlighted the emerging administration and legislative initiatives responding to China.

As part of the discussion Schwartz shared his observations on the domestic sourcing and supply chain, including the ongoing debate around “buy domestic” versus “buy-allies.”

Finally, he focused on the continuing focus on acquisition streamlining in meeting strategic mission needs across government.