On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Latest trends in antitrust enforcement

May 18, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Justin Murphy, partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, provided an overview of current trends in antitrust enforcement.

Justin Murphy

Murphy is a former Justice Department attorney where he served as part of DOJ’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF). Justin discussed the role of the Antitrust Division within DOJ, and the priorities and trends under the Trump administration. As part of this discussion, he outlined the mission and priorities of the PCSF, including the growing role of data analytics in enforcement.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Murphy shared his thoughts on where PCSF is heading in the coming years as well as what to expect from the Biden administration. He also discussed his keys to effective compliance, including best practices for communications and information exchanges with competitors and teaming partners.

Finally, Murphy highlights some industries to watch for enforcement activity.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy antitrust enforcement Big Data Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards data analytics Justice Department Justin Murphy McDermott Will and Emergy Off the Shelf Procurement Collusion Strike Force Radio Interviews Technology

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research