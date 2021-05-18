Latest trends in antitrust enforcement

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Justin Murphy, partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, provided an overview of current trends in antitrust enforcement.

Murphy is a former Justice Department attorney where he served as part of DOJ’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF). Justin discussed the role of the Antitrust Division within DOJ, and the priorities and trends under the Trump administration. As part of this discussion, he outlined the mission and priorities of the PCSF, including the growing role of data analytics in enforcement.

Murphy shared his thoughts on where PCSF is heading in the coming years as well as what to expect from the Biden administration. He also discussed his keys to effective compliance, including best practices for communications and information exchanges with competitors and teaming partners.

Finally, Murphy highlights some industries to watch for enforcement activity.