This week on Off the Shelf, David Black, partner at Holland & Knight and Ken Dodds, government contracting industry expert at Live Oak Bank, discussed the latest policy, program and legal developments impacting small businesses in the federal market.

Black and Dodds shared their analysis of two recent and divergent bid protest decisions, one at GAO and one at the Court of Claims, that address the application of the “rule of two” to competitive task orders issued under multi-award IDIQs.

They also provided an update on key changes in Mentor-Protégé Joint Ventures that provide greater competitive opportunities for such ventures in the federal market, and, by extension, the small businesses participating in such ventures.

Among other topics, Black and Dodds tackled Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) innovations and Phase III award eligibility, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and refunds to agencies under cost reimbursement contracts, and the pending issuance of a final FAR rule addressing limitations on subcontracting. It’s a can’t-miss show for those wishing to get the latest insights on the evolving federal market for small businesses.