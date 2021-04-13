On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

The evolving federal market for small businesses

April 13, 2021 7:31 am
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  David Black, partner at Holland & Knight and Ken Dodds, government contracting industry expert at Live Oak Bank, discussed the latest policy, program and legal developments impacting small businesses in the federal market.

Black and Dodds shared their analysis of two recent and divergent bid protest decisions, one at GAO and one at the Court of Claims, that address the application of  the “rule of two”  to competitive task orders issued under multi-award IDIQs.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.
Head shots of Dodds and Black
Ken Dodds & David Black

They also provided an update on key changes in Mentor-Protégé Joint Ventures that provide greater competitive opportunities for such ventures in the federal market, and, by extension, the small businesses participating in such ventures.

Among other topics, Black and Dodds tackled Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) innovations and Phase III award eligibility, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and refunds to agencies under cost reimbursement contracts, and the pending issuance of a final FAR rule addressing limitations on subcontracting.  It’s a can’t-miss show for those wishing to get the latest insights on the evolving federal market for small businesses.

 

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards David Black Holland and Knight IDIQs Ken Dodds Live Oak Bank Off the Shelf Paycheck Protection Program Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Small Business Innovative Research

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fort McCoy hosted a Make a Wish Foundation event for 8-year-old Miguel Garcia