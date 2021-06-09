The evolution of Decision Intelligence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Alex Welch, US Federal Lead, Gartner Consulting Data & Analytics Practice, discusses how Decision Intelligence (DI) is supporting government decision-making.

Welch outlines the challenges facing government leaders as decision-making is increasingly complex, continuous, and contextual. She also explains how DI reengineers decision-making through data driven approaches that leverage human and machine interactions.

Welch highlights key features of DI and the fundamentals of sound decision-making in a rapidly changing, interconnected world. As part of the far ranging discussion, she addresses the increasing role artificial intelligence and data analytics are playing in decision-making.

Finally, Welch explains of how government decision-making is evolving through use of DI and the role Gartner consulting is playing supporting this evolution in decision-making.