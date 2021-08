Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Judith Zawatsky, assistant commissioner for the Federal Acquisition Service’s Office of Systems Management, highlighted the ongoing, transformational work on the Integrated Award Environment (IAE).

Zawatslu shared updates on SAM.gov and offered insights on how government, industry, and the American people benefit from the transparency afforded by the new system. She also discussed key successes and milestones in the development and deployment of SAM.gov. She also shared information on where industry and the public can find training information on SAM.gov.

Also, highlighted in our conversations is the role SAM.gov and IAE are playing in supporting the American Rescue Plan. Finally, Zawatsky discuss the future state of IAE and the enhancements to come.