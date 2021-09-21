On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cyber supply chain management in the federal government

September 21, 2021 8:48 am
This week Robert Metzger, head of the Washington office of Rogers Joseph O’Donnell PC., a law firm focusing on government contracts, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion of the cyber security and supply chain opportunities and challenges facing government and industry.

Head shot of Bob Metzger
Robert Metzger, Rogers Joseph O’Donnell PC

A co-author of the MITRE “Deliver Uncompromised” Report, Metzger provided his assessment of the threat cyber threat environment and the government’s response from a structural, regulatory, and contractual perspective.

He also gave an update on the ongoing DoD review of its cyber initiatives, including CMMC, and provides his analysis of the cyber executive order and what it means for government and industry, including the role of Zero Trust architecture.

Metzger gave his thoughts on the various government standards and guidance around cyber security and the central role of the NIST standards, and shared some recommendations on what companies, especially small businesses, should be focusing on to address security in the federal market.

