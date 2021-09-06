<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week Jason Miller, executive editor for the Federal News Network, joined Off the Shelf for “Procurement Potpourri,” a wide ranging discussion of the latest developments in the federal procurement market.

Miller shared his insights from former Office of Federal Procurement Policy administrators on the keys for success for the Biden administration’s nominee Biniam Gebre.

He also highlighted key trends and developments for a host of governmentwide contracting initiatives coming out of GSA. Topics included CIO-SP4, the development of Services MAC, the eCommerce pilot and the Polaris small business IT GWAC.