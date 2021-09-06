On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
“Procurement potpourri”

September 6, 2021 7:41 am
This week Jason Miller, executive editor for the Federal News Network, joined Off the Shelf  for “Procurement Potpourri,” a wide ranging discussion of the latest developments in the federal procurement market.

Miller shared his insights from former Office of Federal Procurement Policy administrators on the keys for success for the  Biden administration’s nominee Biniam Gebre.

He also highlighted key trends and developments for a host of governmentwide contracting initiatives coming out of GSA. Topics included CIO-SP4, the development of Services MAC, the eCommerce pilot and the Polaris small business IT GWAC.

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

