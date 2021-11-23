On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Contracting trends impacting GSA

November 23, 2021 7:15 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, discussed key contracting trends impacting the General Services Administration, customer agencies, and industry.

Gormley provided his thoughts on the ongoing implementation of the COVID vaccine mandate for government contractors.

Head shot of Bill Gormley
Bill Gormley, president, The Gormley Group

As the thought-leader in developing blanket purchase agreements (BPAs) under the Multiple Award Schedule program, Gormley shared his thoughts on the effective use of BPAs, including the critical importance of agencies identifying real requirements and committing funding to the BPA. Bill also discussed the pitfalls of vertical contract duplication.

        Insight by Leidos: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to whole-person health care.

Gormley also discusses the state of the acquisition workforce and the need to focus resources on training to enhance/improve performance of the acquisition system in delivering best value to customer agencies.

Finally, he highlighted a troubling trend in the balance between government unique requirements and the commercial market — why there are fewer companies doing business with the government.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy acquisition workforce Bill Gormley blanket purchase agreement Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards COVID-19 vaccine mandate General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Off the Shelf Radio Interviews The Gormley Group

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components