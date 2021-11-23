Contracting trends impacting GSA

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group, discussed key contracting trends impacting the General Services Administration, customer agencies, and industry.

Gormley provided his thoughts on the ongoing implementation of the COVID vaccine mandate for government contractors.

As the thought-leader in developing blanket purchase agreements (BPAs) under the Multiple Award Schedule program, Gormley shared his thoughts on the effective use of BPAs, including the critical importance of agencies identifying real requirements and committing funding to the BPA. Bill also discussed the pitfalls of vertical contract duplication.

Gormley also discusses the state of the acquisition workforce and the need to focus resources on training to enhance/improve performance of the acquisition system in delivering best value to customer agencies.

Finally, he highlighted a troubling trend in the balance between government unique requirements and the commercial market — why there are fewer companies doing business with the government.