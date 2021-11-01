A deep dive into COVID protocols for federal contractors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Sheppard Mullin partners Jonathan Aronie, Ryan Roberts, and Denise Giraudo, provided their analysis of the implementation of the president’s Executive Order on Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors.

Aronie, Roberts and Giraudo addressed the scope, contractual mechanics, and the process for implementing the COVID vaccine mandate for government contractors. In particular, Aronie and Roberts address applicability of new vaccine clauses to contracts and contract-like agreements with the federal government. They also address scope of coverage for contractor employees and the flow down requirements to subcontractors.

Giraudo addressed key aspects regarding managing the new requirement, including how employee vaccination can be verified, and the role of the vaccine coordinator. She also provided analysis of the differences between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine implementation and the federal procurement implementation.

Finally, the Sheppard Mullin team shared key insights from their Executive Order 14042: Survival Guide for Federal Contractors.