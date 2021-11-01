A deep dive into COVID protocols for federal contractors

Aronie, Roberts and Giraudo addressed the scope, contractual mechanics, and the process for implementing the COVID vaccine mandate for government contractors. In particular, Aronie and Roberts address applicability of new vaccine clauses to contracts and contract-like agreements with the federal government. They also address scope of coverage for contractor employees and the flow down requirements to subcontractors.
Giraudo addressed key aspects regarding managing the new requirement, including how employee vaccination can be verified, and the role of the vaccine coordinator. She also provided analysis of the differences between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine implementation and the federal procurement implementation.
Comments