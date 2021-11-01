On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
A deep dive into COVID protocols for federal contractors

November 1, 2021 8:49 am
This week on Off the Shelf, Sheppard Mullin partners Jonathan Aronie, Ryan Roberts, and Denise Giraudo, provided their analysis of the implementation of the president’s Executive Order on Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors.

(L-R) Jonathan Aronie, Ryan Roberts, Denise Giraudo, partners, Sheppard Mullin

Aronie, Roberts and Giraudo addressed the scope, contractual mechanics, and the process for implementing the COVID vaccine mandate for government contractors. In particular, Aronie and Roberts address applicability of new vaccine clauses to contracts and contract-like agreements with the federal government. They also address scope of coverage for contractor employees and the flow down requirements to subcontractors.

Giraudo addressed key aspects regarding managing the new requirement, including how employee vaccination can be verified, and the role of the vaccine coordinator.  She also provided analysis of the differences between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine implementation and the federal procurement implementation.

Finally, the Sheppard Mullin team shared key insights from their Executive Order 14042: Survival Guide for Federal Contractors.

