This week on Off the Shelf, Cheryl Davis, senior director for Strategic Initiatives at Oracle, provided her insight and analysis of the “Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cyber Security.”

Davis gave her assessment of the current cybersecurity challenges we face as a nation and the imperative for action.

She also highlighted the themes of the executive order and shared her thoughts on some of the key approaches to IT security for the federal government, including strategies for moving to the cloud and harnessing artificial intelligence or machine learning (AI/ML).

Davis also focused on the software supply chain and the security action contemplated by the executive order, including a “software bill of materials.”

Finally, looking forward, Davis discussed the role of current cyber certification regimes as well as the move to 5G.