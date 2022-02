Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Chris Bennethum, assistant commissioner of the Office of Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf.

In a wide ranging discussion, Bennethum highlighted the AAS mission and shared its remarkable track record in delivering best value acquisition and mission support for customer agencies.

He also discussed the culture, people, and organizational dynamics that have driven its growth and the key trends in acquisition and how AAS is responding to customer needs.

Importantly, Bennethum shared how AAS effectively teams with customer agencies in developing acquisition strategies and delivering effective, efficient procurements, and he gave an update on ASTRO and the role it will play in meeting customer agency mission requirements.