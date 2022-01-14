Procurement: A look back and a look ahead

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network, provided a wrap up of the key procurement developments in 2021 and took a sneak peak at the developments that will shape procurement in 2022.

Topics included Buy America and supply chain resilience, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, the cloud computing forecast, pricing negotiations at the General Services Administration, governmentwide contracting including POLARIS — the follow-on to Alliant 2 — Services MAC, and CIO-SP4, GSA’s e-commerce pilot and small business contracting.

Miller also shared his take on current trends in bid protests as identified in the Government Accountability Office’s Bid Protest Report for 2021.