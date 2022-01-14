On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

Procurement: A look back and a look ahead

January 14, 2022 8:13 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Miller, executive editor of the Federal News Network, provided a wrap up of the key procurement developments in 2021 and took a sneak peak at the developments that will shape procurement in 2022.

Jason Miller
Jason Miller

Topics included Buy America and supply chain resilience, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, the cloud computing forecast, pricing negotiations at the General Services Administration, governmentwide contracting including POLARIS — the follow-on to Alliant 2 — Services MAC, and CIO-SP4, GSA’s e-commerce pilot and small business contracting.

Miller also shared his take on current trends in bid protests as identified in the Government Accountability Office’s Bid Protest Report for 2021.

 

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alliant 2 bid protests Buy American Act CIO-SP4 CMMC Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards General Services Administration Jason Miller Off the Shelf Polaris Radio Interviews Small business contracting

Comments

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA James Webb Space Telescope team monitor mission's progress