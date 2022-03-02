On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

The state of government contracting programs

March 2, 2022 7:51 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf, Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, discussed the state of the General Services Administration’s major governmentwide contracting programs.

Head shot of Larry Allen
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Inflation is a current pricing and performance challenge for GSA and its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contractors. Allen discussed the strategies and opportunities to address inflation through effective contract management by GSA with its industry partners.

He also provided his insights on current IT GWAC performance at GSA with additional thoughts on the future of the GWAC portfolio in meeting market conditions and agency mission needs.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Services MAC, the proposed follow-on to OASIS, is one of the pillars of GSA’s Services Marketplace, and Allen discusses the current acquisition strategy and what it means for customer agencies and contractors.

Finally, Allen shared his observations and analysis of GSA’s EIS contract and the transition process bringing agencies across the contractual divide onto EIS.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Allen Federal Business Partners Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards General Services Administration Larry Allen MAS OASIS Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony