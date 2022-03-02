The state of government contracting programs

Inflation is a current pricing and performance challenge for GSA and its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contractors. Allen discussed the strategies and opportunities to address inflation through effective contract management by GSA with its industry partners.
He also provided his insights on current IT GWAC performance at GSA with additional thoughts on the future of the GWAC portfolio in meeting market conditions and agency mission needs.
Services MAC, the proposed follow-on to OASIS, is one of the pillars of GSA’s Services Marketplace, and Allen discusses the current acquisition strategy and what it means for customer agencies and contractors.
Finally, Allen shared his observations and analysis of GSA’s EIS contract and the transition process bringing agencies across the contractual divide onto EIS.