The shrinking industrial base

August 2, 2022 7:18 am
This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, vice president of the Coalition for Government Procurement, shared his thoughts on the shrinking industrial base, including why companies are leaving the market or never entering in the first place.

Sisti explained why this worrying trend will negatively impact government missions, leading to less competition and less access to commercial innovation.

Tom Sisti is the executive vice president and general counsel at the Coalition for Government Procurement.

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, vice president of the Coalition for Government Procurement, shared his thoughts on the shrinking industrial base, including why companies are leaving the market or never entering in the first place.

Sisti explained why this worrying trend will negatively impact government missions, leading to less competition and less access to commercial innovation.

He also highlights the demise of commercial item contracting, the role of category management, and the meaning of best-in-class contracts.

 

      

