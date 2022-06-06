On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Off the Shelf

An inside look at the Government Accountability Office

Roger Waldron
June 6, 2022 7:09 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Shelby Oakley, a director with the Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Team in the Government Accountability Office, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion highlighting GAO’s oversight role and its engagement with the executive branch.

Oakley shared how GAO engages with executive agencies when conducting reviews — emphasizing the importance...

READ MORE

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Shelby Oakley, a director with the Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Team in the Government Accountability Office, joined host Roger Waldron on this week’s Off the Shelf for a wide ranging discussion highlighting GAO’s oversight role and its engagement with the executive branch.

Shelby Oakley, GAO

Oakley shared how GAO engages with executive agencies when conducting reviews — emphasizing the importance of communication and building trust. She walked through the process, addressing her role as a director, how GAO puts together a review team, and how GAO conducts reviews.

One of Oakley’s main areas of focus is VA Acquisition Management. She discussed the key findings and recommendations across a services of GAO reports focusing on key programs in VA acquisition, including the VA’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) program and the Med-Surg Prime Vendor (MSPV)program. Among the topics addressed include the overlap between FSS and MSPV, supply chain modernization, role of clinical input, and the DLA-VA partnership.

      

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting Contracts/Awards Federal Supply Schedule Government Accountability Office MSPV Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Shelby Oakley Veterans Affairs

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|12 ACE22: The World's Premier Water...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories