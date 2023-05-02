A review of the MAS program

This week Robin Bourne, Subject Matter Expert, Federal Acquisition at the Gormley Group joins Off the Shelf with a check up on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program. Bourne addresses the current state of MAS contract price negotiations, including the move to transactional data reporting (TDR) versus commercial sales practices and the price reduction clause. He also provides an update on how the MAS program is handling inflation through the economic price adjustment clauses and... READ MORE

This week Robin Bourne, Subject Matter Expert, Federal Acquisition at the Gormley Group joins Off the Shelf with a check up on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Bourne addresses the current state of MAS contract price negotiations, including the move to transactional data reporting (TDR) versus commercial sales practices and the price reduction clause.

He also provides an update on how the MAS program is handling inflation through the economic price adjustment clauses and policy, and addresses the fundamental role of management in procurement operations, drawing on his years of experience as an acquisition workforce manager in the Federal Acquisition Service.

Bourne also highlights the MAS program’s positive support of small businesses both at the federal, state and local procurement levels.