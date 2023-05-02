On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
A review of the MAS program

May 2, 2023 5:23 pm
< a min read
      

This week Robin Bourne, Subject Matter Expert, Federal Acquisition at the Gormley Group joins Off the Shelf with a check up on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program.

Robin Bourne, The Gormley Group

Bourne addresses the current state of MAS contract price negotiations, including the move to transactional data reporting (TDR) versus commercial sales practices and the price reduction clause.

He also provides an update on how the MAS program is handling inflation through the economic price adjustment clauses and policy, and addresses the fundamental role of management in procurement operations, drawing on his years of experience as an acquisition workforce manager in the Federal Acquisition Service.

Bourne also highlights the MAS program’s positive support of small businesses both at the federal, state and local procurement levels.

Related Topics
Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Host Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

