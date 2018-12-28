Feds saw year-long roller coaster ride instead of straight answer on pay raise question in 2018

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Federal employees wondering whether they’ll see a pay raise in 2019 were in for a year-long roller coaster ride rather than a straight answer. The President said no, the Senate said yes, the President said no again, the House said yes, but then took it back a week later. Now, one week before 2019, it’s still up in the air. Here are some highlights from 2018.
David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED