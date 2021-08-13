On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Pay & Benefits

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

David Thornton@dthorntonWFED
August 13, 2021 11:49 am
1 min read
      

The federal government, like most of the rest of the country, is slowly easing back into travel. As vaccine rates rise and more feds get sent out on official business, they’ll find that they have a few more dollars each day to spend on food.

The base daily traveling allowances will rise slightly from $151 per day in 2021 to $155 per day in 2022. Per diem lodging rates will not change in 2022, remaining at $96 per night. Meals and incidental expenses (M&IE), on the other hand, will see a slight boost to a range of $59-$79 (up from $55-76).

Much of the United States — about 2,600 counties — are covered by the standard Continental United States (CONUS) per diem rates. There are, however, 319 non-standard areas (NSAs), which have higher per diem rates than the standard CONUS allowance. The list of NSAs will remain unchanged for 2022. Federal employees can check their intended travel locations on GSA’s website to determine if they’re traveling to a NSA, and if so, what their rates will be. GSA also offers M&IE breakdowns based on rates for both standard areas and NSAs.

Per diem rates are based on average daily rate (ADR) data from the lodging industry. By law, the General Services Administration sets these rates annually. But while the ADR declined sharply due to COVID restrictions, GSA decided to freeze lodging rates at 2021 levels.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

It’s up to GSA to establish per diem rates for CONUS, which includes the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia. The Defense Department sets per diem rates for Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. territories, while the State Department handles foreign rates.

David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. 

Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

    FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

    Traveling in 2021? Expect few changes to annual per diem rates next year

    Management Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News NetworkTravel delays, airport, money, dollar bills, flights

    Travel expenses could be a little lighter for feds in fiscal 2020

    Benefits Read more

    Traveling for work? GSA sets higher per diem rates for 2019

    Read more
Related Topics
All News General Services Administration Pay Pay & Benefits per diem rates Workforce

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 12, 2021 Close Change YTD*
L Income 23.1993 0.0103 3.77%
L 2025 12.0327 0.0103 7.09%
L 2030 42.6142 0.0476 8.91%
L 2035 12.8175 0.0156 9.70%
L 2040 48.5754 0.0639 10.51%
L 2045 13.3248 0.0186 11.19%
L 2050 29.2289 0.0433 11.89%
L 2055 14.4200 0.0261 14.42%
L 2060 14.4200 0.0261 14.42%
L 2065 14.4200 0.0262 14.42%
G Fund 16.6432 0.0006 0.77%
F Fund 20.9786 -0.0069 -0.37%
C Fund 66.9831 0.2144 17.98%
S Fund 85.2651 0.0383 14.04%
I Fund 39.5826 0.0185 9.77%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment