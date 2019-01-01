Thanks for your service: DoD’s best photo moments of 2018

Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, finished the Marne Mudder obstacle course during Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Ga. on Dec. 4. This year, the Marne Division celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Marne – a historic World War 1 battle where the division adopted their moniker of the “The Rock of the Marne.’

(U.S. Army photo/Devron Bost)