Census Bureau senior scientist, Sammies finalist, to thank for game-changing data developments

Turning handwritten notes or forms into machine readable data has been a challenge for the Census Bureau for decades. And for the last several decennial counts, Census has gotten better and better at it. That’s thanks in large part to the work of Paul Friday. He’s a senior computer scientist with 60 years of service, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.