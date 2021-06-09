On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
People

Census Bureau senior scientist, Sammies finalist, to thank for game-changing data developments

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
June 9, 2021 9:48 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Turning handwritten notes or forms into machine readable data has been a challenge for the Census Bureau for decades. And for the last several decennial counts, Census has gotten better and better at it. That’s thanks in large part to the work of Paul Friday. He’s a senior computer scientist with 60 years of service, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Partnership for Public Service

    How the Census Bureau knocked down stupid and potentially harmful internet rumors

    People Read more
    GSA

    Sammies finalist organized HUD voucher program to keep foster children who age out off the streets

    People Read more
    Anne Schuchat

    Leading infectious disease expert nominated for Sammies career achievement award

    People Read more
Related Topics
All News Census Bureau digital records Federal Drive IT Modernization Management paper records Paul Friday People Records management Sammies Technology Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony