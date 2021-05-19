On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Leading infectious disease expert nominated for Sammies career achievement award

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
May 19, 2021 9:21 am
Progress on the pandemic might appear to be embodied in the face of one elderly gentleman you see on TV all the time. But in fact many people were on to a then-nascent virus in late 2019. Among them is one of the nation’s leading infectious disease experts, a veteran of H1N1, West Nile, Ebola and Zika. Now she’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. Principle Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anne Schuchat, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

