A legend in the Senate, he may be the longest-serving federal employee

Wednesday evening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony formerly opened the Alexandria, Virginia headquarters of the Senate Federal Credit Union. The building is named for the legendary Senate staff member Bertie Bowman. He came to Washington in 1944, a runaway at the age of 13. At 90, he’s still working as staff assistant to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Just before the ceremonies, Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the chance to speak with Mr. Bowman.