On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
People

A legend in the Senate, he may be the longest-serving federal employee

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 24, 2021 12:28 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Wednesday evening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony formerly opened the Alexandria, Virginia headquarters of the Senate Federal Credit Union. The building is named for the legendary Senate staff member Bertie Bowman. He came to Washington in 1944, a runaway at the age of 13. At 90, he’s still working as staff assistant to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Just before the ceremonies, Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the chance to speak with Mr. Bowman.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Topics
All News Bertie Bowman Congress Federal Drive Management People Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives