This Air Force civilian engineer is the brainpower behind an exciting new weather satellite

The Air Force is hard at work on a project to replace its crucial weather satellites. A billion dollar, low-earth orbit baby is expected to launch in 2023. It will bring all sorts of new capabilities in weather data gathering. My next guest has been shepherding this project, and is a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Federal Drive with Tom Temin welcomed Air Force systems engineer Chong Le.