Pediatric oncologist’s work on NF1 condition earns Sammies nod

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 27, 2021 10:41 am
No one likes to see a child in pain from a permanent and inoperable condition. But Dr. Brigitte Widemann was able to do something about the terrible disorder known as neurofibromatosis type 1. She’s the chief of the pediatric oncology branch of the National Cancer Institute and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Widemann joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain her work.

