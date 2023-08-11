Join us Aug. 21: Commemorating the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

This month, Federal News Network is partnering with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. In commemoration of the March, EEOC and FNN are cohosting a panel discussion with agency leaders about the event and its legacy. The panel will be recorded before a live audience from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at EEOC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. The panel will feature... READ MORE

This month, Federal News Network is partnering with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

In commemoration of the March, EEOC and FNN are cohosting a panel discussion with agency leaders about the event and its legacy. The panel will be recorded before a live audience from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at EEOC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The panel will feature four agency leaders:

Charlotte Burrows, Chairwoman, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights Division, Department of Justice

Jenny Yang, Deputy Assistant to the President, Racial Justice and Equity, White House

Catherine Lhamon, Assistant Secretary, Office of Civil Rights, Department of Education

Moderator: Federal News Network’s Drew Friedman

Federal News Network will also broadcast the recorded discussion, in full, on 1500 AM radio on Aug. 28.

Register online for the FREE in-person event. Tickets are limited and first come, first serve.

We are also accepting questions in advance for audience members to ask the panelists. If you have a question you would like to submit for consideration, please email it to newsroom@eeoc.gov with the subject line “Aug. 21 March on Washington.”

On Aug. 28, 1963, over 200,000 people arrived in the nation’s capital to protest injustice and discrimination, and to hear from civil rights leaders, including Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who gave his historic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The March on Washington spurred the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the opening of the EEOC in 1965 and propelled civil rights initiatives forward at countless federal agencies.

Please join FNN and the EEOC in commemorating this historic event.

