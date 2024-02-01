CIA doesn’t just collect data, it also collects art

You might not think of the CIA is concerned with art or what it calls “the beauty in intelligence.” But the agency, in fact, has an extensive art collection dating back to the late 1960s to go along with some artist who work there. The Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with one of those artists, Deborah Dismuke.

Interview Transcript:

Tom Temin Let’s point out you are retired from the CIA now. So, are you pursuing art as a full-time type of occupation?

Deborah Dismuke I am.

Tom Temin All right.

Deborah Dismuke Yes.

Tom Temin Tell us, what is your specialty? What how would you characterize your approach to art?

Deborah Dismuke I do a lot of portraits. I use oils when I’m doing my work. When? When I joined the agency, I joined an agency after I graduated from college. And I joined in 1987 as an information specialist.

Tom Temin Right. And that’s what I wanted to ask you about because your work involved visual presentations. Correct?

Deborah Dismuke Absolutely, yes.

Tom Temin Right. So, you had the job of converting information, data and so forth into something that could be digested visually?

Deborah Dismuke Absolutely, yes. I design and produce finished visual information for supporting our analysts who are working on critical national security issues. And throughout my time, doing graphics, for the agency mission, I was given an opportunity to do more stuff such as drawings, and which led me to a whole host of things. I was given the opportunity to do portrait drawings of, George Lee and a former director, John McComb. And I created these two pieces in order to pay tribute to two former distinguished CIA officers. And over time, my unique artistic skills were noted by those I worked with.

Tom Temin Yeah, I was going to say, because it must have been the visual presentations you did probably had a little pizzazz in them, and somehow they knew you could do this more than I mean. Just on that point, the visual presentation of data or materials such that it’s digestible by the agents that, as you say, were working on national security issues. That’s something of an art in itself, isn’t it, because you want it to be compelling and understandable, but yet also accurate for them?

Deborah Dismuke Absolutely, yes.

Tom Temin And what were the media in which this was done? I imagine it evolved since you joined in the late 80s until when you retired because of all the electronic means that came in.

Deborah Dismuke We use various graphic packages that most graphic designer uses. Adobe is one of them, and there’s, quite a few. Yes.

Tom Temin And throughout all this time, though, you pursued the oil painting work that you had been trained for in college. As an aside.

Deborah Dismuke Yes, that opportunity, presented itself. I started out doing a smaller painting for Mr. Panetta, former Director Leon Panetta. So, I did a snow, a, Snowy Langley painting for Mr. Panetta for his official holiday card. And Mr. Panetta was very pleased with it. And he pulled me to the side. He said, one day you’re going to be famous.

Tom Temin Wow. And I guess since you are and you know, I’m looking at a couple of the paintings at the CIA features. One is of Bill Donovan, a long-ago operator there. I think even before the formation officially of the CIA as a, you know, federal agency in the aftermath of World War II. And then there’s also a painting of, photorealistic, that’s what I would call it, of the World War II Navajo code talkers.

Deborah Dismuke Yes.

Tom Temin So widely differing subjects. What what’s your inspiration for saying I’d like to paint this.

Deborah Dismuke So my inspiration comes from, movies, storytelling on History Channel, things like that. So, I mean, I’m inspired by the history behind the storytelling. And I myself would like to I do commission work for others, but these pieces would be for me. Then I like to start my own personal collection. I’m inspired by, you know, the latest trends, things that are happening here in our community or organization. And, I visit galleries too. That also gives me inspiration to do more, to give me more inspiration to paint and look for content that’s different, you know.

Tom Temin Sure. And just getting back to that, one of the Navajo code talkers, that was from a photograph. But there was a lot of research you had to do to make sure the colors, because it was a black and white picture, were accurate. But beyond just copying it in color. Do you feel you bring something to it to enliven the photograph so that as a painting, it’s really a work of art and not just a copy of a photograph?