USDA says goodbye to contractor, GSA support for IT modernization Centers of Excellence

The Agriculture Department is so confident in its ability to modernize everything from its call centers to its infrastructure to how it uses and analyzes data that it’s sending both contractor and government experts home.
After receiving less than a year of assistance, USDA made the surprising decision to end its long-term relationship with the General Services Administration’s IT Modernization Centers of Excellence and the 12 vendors, who GSA awarded six contracts to last October to support this effort.
The spokesman confirmed that all Phase II CoE contracts will end on or before Oct. 15.
A GSA spokesman added the end of the partnership between the two agencies was scheduled to close at the end of fiscal 2019.
So while both agencies, and even the Office of Management and Budget, are all saying the right things publicly, there are few questions that arise.
First, if the schedule all along was for only one year of support from those 12 vendors, which GSA and USDA pulled out all the stops to develop the request for quotes, hold public industry days and aggressively announce the awards to, then why did four of the five contracts have options years?
Industry sources say it’s almost unheard of for an agency not to pick up an option on a contract after just a year without a good reason, such as poor vendor performance or a major change in policy.
Since the Trump administration continues to support and expand the CoE concept and industry and government officials say USDA has been pleased with the support contractors provided, there must be another reason.
That leads us to the second question about the agency’s decision: multiple sources say USDA didn’t have the money to renew the contracts and that’s why they are taking over the CoEs.
The USDA spokesman didn’t directly respond to the question about funding, saying the decision to take over the CoEs is “not a matter of whether USDA has the money or not,” and there was no need to ask for more money in fiscal 2020.
“Due to where we are in our engagement with the CoEs, there has not been a business need to work with OMB or Congress to request additional funds for the COEs,” the spokesman said.
And the third question that arises over USDA’s decision focuses on the contractor support and how much progress could’ve been made in a year given a typical engagement usually needs a year to begin to see significant change. It’s clear there is still plenty of work around cloud adoption, data analytics and the other areas that may need contractor support in the near future. So by not picking up the options means USDA may have to go through another series of RFQs and awards that potentially would delay progress.
“Contractors are not happy, particularly small businesses, who feel they were left not winning any work,” said one industry sources, who requested anonymity in order to speak candidly about the program. “And large businesses thought they would make themselves invaluable and didn’t expect USDA to have them embedded with employee teams and do knowledge transfer. Once that happened, USDA is saying goodbye.”
The source said USDA was edging out contractors by spending every day and learning from them.
“You don’t see this very often, and it’s a model of not having to rely on contractors,” the source said. “It doesn’t say a lot about the contractors either and possibly puts fear in them.”
A GSA spokesman said USDA employees were detailed to the CoE teams to understand how to drive adoption.
“Training, outreach and community of practice development activities were also used to both ensure fiscal 2020 CoE self-sustainment and continued adoption,” the spokesman said. “Training activities were used to address individual mission area adoption of data analytics, increased agile adoption, cloud adoption alternatives, DevSecOps approach and other CoE related topics. Both data analytics and cloud CoEs have initiated communities of practice that will exist long after GSA CoEs leave USDA.”
Another industry source said the way USDA and GSA constructed the support contracts in a way that required the vendors and/or the agency to “sell” or “market” these services to other parts of the agency and that never happened.
“There wasn’t as much interest or clarity in that process,” the source said. “This was all a learning process for how to use these vehicles. I think it’s less about money and more about the clarity of the process in terms of how the agency could use the contracts with existing procurements and programs. That’s the biggest thing CoEs had to find out as they went through these efforts.”
The second source said despite these challenges, the CoEs were successful as a vehicle for moving faster and bringing innovation into the federal IT modernization process.
Since the beginning of the CoE effort, GSA and OMB wanted to disrupt the federal market.
Federal CIO Suzette Kent said in a statement to Federal News Network that OMB supports the concept that the CoEs are an accelerator to drive modernization and transformation across the government.
“We are thrilled at the success agencies and GSA have had with CoEs and look forward to continuing expanding the administration’s efforts for a 21st century government,” she said.
USDA and GSA say all five CoEs met their goals in almost all respects.
“The USDA and GSA CoE partnership met or exceeded all IT modernization implementation objectives,” said the GSA spokesman. “The CoE partnership measured its success in terms of adoption and its impact for both taxpayer citizen and the many stakeholders in the U.S. agricultural supply chain.”
USDA said the 5 COEs are providing value and have delivered the technology ahead of schedule and on budget: Below are some of the results USDA says it achieved over the last year:
Data Analytics modernization has enabled USDA to become more customer-focused, data driven and fact-based to provide results for the American People.
Cloud and Infrastructure COE – USDA is becoming more secure and efficient on behalf of the American taxpayers.
Voice of the Customer COE – USDA is improving the overall customer experience through digital modernization and service delivery to its citizens.
Contact Center – USDA is improving the overall customer experience through digital modernization and service delivery to its citizens.
Customer Experience COE – USDA is improving the customer experience through our public facing customers.
GSA also says it’s using the lessons from the USDA experience with other agencies, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is preparing to move into Phase II, and the Office of Personnel Management, which is in the discovery or Phase I of the CoE program.
“There were multiple lessons learned that will be applied at future CoE engagements. First, change management is a bigger challenge than technology complexity. Coordination within leadership is essential to ensure strategic alignment around the work and components,” the GSA spokesman said. “A second lesson learned was to use agency resources and leverage previously started IT modernization initiatives to drive increased interest and adoption. A key lesson learned was the importance to identify these capable in-house resources to leverage prior progress and also leverage their organizational understanding to drive increased adoption. The CoE also brings highly skilled IT resources that an agency would not normally have.”
Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government.