Fewer new retirements in August, claims processing quickens

|Sep 04, 2020
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|21.5748
|-0.0356
|2.27%
|L 2025
|10.4386
|-0.0354
|-
|L 2030
|35.7293
|-0.1455
|3.75%
|L 2035
|10.5765
|-0.0474
|-
|L 2040
|39.4450
|-0.1916
|4.13%
|L 2045
|10.6702
|-0.0556
|-
|L 2050
|23.0838
|-0.1275
|4.38%
|L 2055
|10.8603
|-0.0668
|-
|L 2060
|10.8603
|-0.0669
|-
|L 2065
|10.8604
|-0.067
|-
|G Fund
|16.4664
|0.0003
|0.70%
|F Fund
|21.0419
|-0.125
|6.79%
|C Fund
|50.7582
|-0.4171
|9.67%
|S Fund
|58.0927
|-0.5218
|6.70%
|I Fund
|30.8661
|-0.0668
|-4.35%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.