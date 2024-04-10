On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Retirement

OPM retirement backlog continues improvement in processed claims for March

OPM also made improvements in the inventory backlog shrinking it by 2,786, for a total of 16,823 claims in March, the lowest it's been since December 2023.

Derace Lauderdale
April 10, 2024 3:34 pm
The Office of Personnel Management’s retirement backlog continued to improve in March. OPM processed 10,711 claims, a new record for 2024, bypassing February 2024’s  10,025 claims. The agency received 7,943 new retirement claims in March, down 851 from the previous month, but managed to process over 600 more claims than it did in February.

OPM also saw improvements in the inventory backlog shrinking it by 2,786 bringing the current number of claims to 16,823. This is the lowest backlog the agency has seen since December 2023. OPM is still 3,823 claims above the steady state goal of 13,000.

 

After seeing improvements in February, OPM ‘s average processing time increased from 47 days to 55 days in March.

OPM said March retirement cases completed in less than 60 days on average took 39 days to process, while cases that took more than 60 days on average took 134 days to fully process.

Derace Lauderdale

Derace Lauderdale is a digital editor at Federal News Network.

