OPM retirement claims backlog at lowest level since May 2016

In May, the Office of Personnel Management’s retirement claims backlog hit it’s lowest level in eight years. May’s backlog of 14,035 is just 1,035 claims higher than the steady state goal of 13,000, the lowest backlog OPM has seen since May of 2016, when claims were at the exact number.

OPM received 6,751 new retirement claims in May, a decrease of 150 from April. OPM processed 8,793 claims, 1,146 more claims than the previous month.

Initial retirement claims in May completed in less than 60 days took on average 37 days to process, a two day decrease from April, while initial cases that were processed in more than 60 days on average took 119 days, an increase of 15 days, from the previous month.

The monthly average processing time decreased from 61 days in April to 60 days in May, a continued decrease from January’s average of 66 days.

May now holds the record for the fewest number of retirement claims filed in a month for 2024.

