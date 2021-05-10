On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Search for Accountability

Interior Department Inspector General Mark Greenblatt

By Eric White @FEDERALNEWSCAST
May 10, 2021 2:55 pm
< a min read
      

This week, Michael Binder spoke with Mark Greenblatt, who has been inspector general for the Interior Department since 2019.

 

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network.

Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Interior Department Management Mark Greenblatt Michael Binder People Radio Interviews Search for Accountability

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard