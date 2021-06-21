On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
A growing rolodex for NGA’s industry facilitator

Eric White@FEDERALNEWSCAST
June 21, 2021 3:48 pm
The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency relies heavily on new space technologies to accomplish its mission. It can’t do it all on its own though; as usual that’s where the commercial side of things comes in. To help connect the two sides is David Gauthier, the director of Commercial and Business Operations at NGA. He’s also the chair of the new Commercial Space Council, which has been set up to help recently to help assess the best way to utilize unclassified commercial satellite data.

